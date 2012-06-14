UPDATE 1-Enterprise closes ruptured south Texas natgas line

* Farming equipment closes small natgas line

* No effect to wider system

June 14 (Reuters) - Enterprise Product Partners closed a small natural gas pipeline in south Texas late on Wednesday after the line was ruptured by farming equipment, causing a leak, the company said on Thursday.

No injuries were reported following the incident, which occurred in a rural area a few miles southwest of Corpus Christi. Gas deliveries on Enterprise’s wider system were unaffected, an Enterprise spokesman said.

The 8-inch gathering line was closed off and there was no gas in that section of the pipe, he added. There is no timeline for when it will return to service.