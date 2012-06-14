FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Exxon reports leak from Baton Rouge line
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 14, 2012 / 3:40 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Exxon reports leak from Baton Rouge line

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 14 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp reported a leak in a pipeline at its Baton Rouge, Louisiana, chemical plant on Wednesday which released unspecified amounts of benzene, the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality said on Thursday.

The company secured the bleeder line at about 5:00 AM local time (0900 GMT) and the leak was contained within the facility, the department said.

All rail traffic has been stopped within the facility until the benzene is removed, according to the department.

Air monitoring at the facility has not shown “anything excessive,” a public information officer with the Louisiana regulator said.

Exxon had earlier reported “a release of butane from a leaking pipeline due to unknown causes,” in a filing with the U.S. National Response Center.

The company did not immediately return requests for a comment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.