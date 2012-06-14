CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-UPDATE 2-Exxon reports leak at Louisiana plant

(Official correction to show Butane leak was at the refinery) NEW YORK, June 14 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp reported a naphtha leak at its Baton Rouge, Louisiana, chemical plant on Thursday, a day after it reported a butane leak from internal piping at its neighboring 502,000 barrel-per-day refinery. The company detected and stopped the naphtha leak, which contained benzene, within the refinery's wastewater treatment facility onsite, said Stephanie Cargile, an ExxonMobil spokeswoman. Railroad traffic through the plant on the Canadian National Illinois Central railroad was temporarily suspended as a precaution, she added. The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality earlier said Exxon Mobil secured the bleeder line at the chemical plant at about 5:00 AM local time (0900 GMT) and air monitoring at the facility has not shown "anything excessive." The butane release Exxon reported at its Baton Rouge refinery, the nation's third largest, on Wednesday was also stopped and the company is meeting all contractual commitments, according to Cargile. (Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan in New York and Soma Das in Bangalore; editing by Jim Marshall)