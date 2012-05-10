FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Exxon says repairs scheduled on North Line this week
#Market News
May 10, 2012

Exxon says repairs scheduled on North Line this week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - ExxonMobil Corp on Thursday said repairs are scheduled this week on the damaged North Line pipeline in Louisiana where a leak in late April resulted in a spill of more than 1,800 barrels of crude.

On Wednesday, Exxon received the U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) corrective action order for the impacted section of the North Line.

The order means that Exxon will have to submit and win approval for a plan to restart the pipeline after repairs are completed.

Exxon shut the 198-mile line on April 28 after a leak was discovered in an environmentally sensitive area along the coast.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
