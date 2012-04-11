TransCanada plans maintenance on Keystone pipeline

HOUSTON, April 11 (Reuters) - TransCanada Corp plans pump station maintenance on its Keystone pipeline for a week starting in late April, but there will be no impact on crude oil flows, a company spokesman said.

“We’re going to be working on pump stations, but the line’s going to continue to operate normally,” TransCanada spokesman Terry Cunha said.

Keystone is a 2,000-mile pipeline that transports oil from Hardisty, Alberta, to Patoka, Illinois, and Cushing, Oklahoma. Capacity is 590,000 barrels per day.