Kinder Morgan says Trans Mountain pipeline 74 pct overbooked for October

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan Energy Partners LP said on Thursday its routinely overbooked Trans Mountain oil pipeline between Alberta and the Pacific Coast is oversubscribed by 74 percent for October, meaning shippers will only be able to deliver 26 percent of nominated volumes.

It said system throughput ex-Edmonton was 237,789 barrels per day (bpd) for the Trans Mountain Mainline, 101,340 bpd for the Puget Sound line, and 64,289 bpd for Westridge Dock.

Nominations have exceeded capacity since late 2010.