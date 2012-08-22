FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kinder Morgan starts construction on Plantation pipeline
August 22, 2012 / 7:10 PM / in 5 years

Kinder Morgan starts construction on Plantation pipeline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan Energy Partners began construction of the Plantation Pipeline over the weekend, increasing the amount of gasoline, jet and diesel carried from Louisiana refineries to the oil hub of Collins, Mississippi.

The 136-mile, 16 inch pipeline will begin in Norco, Louisiana and carry 110,000 bpd initially, with the ability to expand to over 200,000 bpd.

Kinder Morgan is partnering with large independent U.S. refiner, Valero Energy Corp to build the pipeline, which is expected to be in service by mid-year 2013.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
