FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Magellan shuts oil products pipeline after diesel leak
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 22, 2012 / 5:50 PM / 6 years ago

Magellan shuts oil products pipeline after diesel leak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - Magellan Midstream said on Thursday it shut down a refined products pipeline in Illinois on Wednesday night after reporting a potential 250 barrels leak of diesel fuel 30 miles (48.3 kilometer) west of Chicago.

The 12 inch diameter (30.5 cm) pipeline, which runs between Iowa City, Indiana and Franklin Park, Illinois was shut down Wednesday night.

“This incident will not impact supply to our terminals in Iowa, Illinois or other terminals connected to the Magellan Pipeline system.” Magellan spokesman Bruce Heine said.

Magellan has not yet determined when it will restart the pipeline, Heine added.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.