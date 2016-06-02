FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Magellan suspends service on Houston-area refined products pipeline- spokesman
June 2, 2016 / 9:45 PM / a year ago

Magellan suspends service on Houston-area refined products pipeline- spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, June 2 (Reuters) - Magellan Midstream Partners has suspended service on a segment of its Magellan South refined products pipeline system in Houston as a safety precuation due to area flooding, a company spokesman said on Thursday.

The impacted segment runs from East Houston to Frost, Texas, the spokesman said by email.

The pipeline system transports gasoline and diesel fuel from Gulf Coast refineries and storage terminals in the Houston area to Duncan, Oklahoma and to El Paso, Texas. (Reporting by Liz Hampton)

