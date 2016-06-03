FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Magellan says to shut part of Texas refined products line for 2-4 weeks
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
June 3, 2016 / 8:35 PM / a year ago

Magellan says to shut part of Texas refined products line for 2-4 weeks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, June 3 (Reuters) - Magellan Midstream Partners expects a 200-mile long stretch of its Magellan South refined products pipeline system that runs from East Houston to Frost, Texas, to be shut for two to four weeks, a company spokesman said on Friday.

During the outage, Magellan says it will provide 40 to 50 percent of its historical delivery volumes into the central and west Texas markets via alternative methods, including trucking, the spokesman said.

The midstream operator is developing plans to replace a smaller section of the pipeline that carries gasoline and diesel after it was damaged by flooding.

Reporting by Liz Hampton; Editing by Terry Wade

