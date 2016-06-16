Magellan to restart Texas refined products line by Friday

HOUSTON, June 16 (Reuters) - Magellan Midstream Partners will resume operations on its East Houston to Frost, Texas refined products pipeline by Friday evening, a spokesman said on Thursday.

The company said it has completed testing a new segment of the line, and will begin filling it with refined products on Friday. It expects to resume operations of the line by Friday evening, spokesman Bruce Heine said.

Magellan's pipelines from Frost to Dallas, Odessa, El Paso, Waco and Hearne, Texas remain operational at this time, he added. (Reporting by Liz Hampton; Editing by Richard Chang)