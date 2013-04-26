FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Keystone Cushing-to-Gulf Coast oil pipe to start in Dec. -filing
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 26, 2013 / 6:40 PM / in 4 years

Keystone Cushing-to-Gulf Coast oil pipe to start in Dec. -filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - TransCanada Corp’s 400,000 barrel per day Keystone Marketlink pipeline between Cushing, Oklahoma, and the Texas Gulf Coast is expected to begin commercial operations in December of this year, the company said in a filing with U.S. regulators.

“Expeditious approval of this Petition is critical as Marketlink expects to file tariffs by Nov. 1, 2013, 30 days in advance of the facilities’ anticipated in-service date of Dec. 1, 2013,” TransCanada said in a filing with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

The Marketlink pipeline is the southern leg of TransCanada’s proposed Keystone XL pipeline, which is currently awaiting permits before the segment between Alberta, Canada, and Cushing can be constructed.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.