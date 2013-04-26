Keystone Cushing-to-Gulf Coast oil pipe to start in Dec. -filing

April 26 (Reuters) - TransCanada Corp’s 400,000 barrel per day Keystone Marketlink pipeline between Cushing, Oklahoma, and the Texas Gulf Coast is expected to begin commercial operations in December of this year, the company said in a filing with U.S. regulators.

“Expeditious approval of this Petition is critical as Marketlink expects to file tariffs by Nov. 1, 2013, 30 days in advance of the facilities’ anticipated in-service date of Dec. 1, 2013,” TransCanada said in a filing with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

The Marketlink pipeline is the southern leg of TransCanada’s proposed Keystone XL pipeline, which is currently awaiting permits before the segment between Alberta, Canada, and Cushing can be constructed.