NuStar completes unit train offloading facility

NEW YORK, July 27 (Reuters) - NuStar Energy said on Friday it had completed the unit train offloading facility at its St. James, Louisiana terminal.

Speaking on a second-quarter earnings call, Curt Anastasio, president and chief executive officer, said the facility would be able to accept one 70,000-barrel train a day.

NuStar also completed a third pipeline to carry crude oil from Eagle Ford in southwest Texas to the port of Corpus Christi. This gives the company the ability to move 250,000 barrels per day of the light, sweet crude, giving it access to Gulf Coast refineries.