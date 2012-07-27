FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NuStar completes unit train offloading facility
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
Technology
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 27, 2012 / 2:20 PM / in 5 years

NuStar completes unit train offloading facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 27 (Reuters) - NuStar Energy said on Friday it had completed the unit train offloading facility at its St. James, Louisiana terminal.

Speaking on a second-quarter earnings call, Curt Anastasio, president and chief executive officer, said the facility would be able to accept one 70,000-barrel train a day.

NuStar also completed a third pipeline to carry crude oil from Eagle Ford in southwest Texas to the port of Corpus Christi. This gives the company the ability to move 250,000 barrels per day of the light, sweet crude, giving it access to Gulf Coast refineries.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.