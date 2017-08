(Corrects to show that Aera owns the oil, not the pipeline)

HOUSTON, June 23 (Reuters) - Oil that leaked from the Crimson Pipeline system in Ventura County, California on Thursday belongs to Aera Energy, which is owned by affiliates of Shell and Exxon Mobil, according to Aera's web site and a local official. (Reporting by Liz Hampton; Editing by Terry Wade)