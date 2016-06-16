Pembina Pipeline shuts Western pipeline in British Columbia

June 16 (Reuters) - Pembina Pipeline has shut its Western Pipeline in British Columbia, Canada, after wet weather and erosion exposed a portion of the line, according to a notice sent to customers on Thursday.

The company's Peace Pipeline is currently at full capacity and cannot accept additional crude, and Pembina expects its Boundary Lake (ACR) outage duration to continue as a result of the situation, the notice said.

The company cannot speculate on when it will resume service on the line, the notice said.