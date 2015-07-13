FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Phillips 66 sees no impact on Ill. refinery ops from shut Plains pipeline
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
IRMA
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 13, 2015 / 10:41 PM / 2 years ago

Phillips 66 sees no impact on Ill. refinery ops from shut Plains pipeline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Phillips 66 said on Monday it does not anticipate any impact on operations at its Wood River, Illinois refinery at present following the shutdown of the 277,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Capwood Pipeline.

Plains All American Pipeline said on Friday it experienced a crude oil leak at its Pocahontas pumping station, which is part of the Capwood line, but did not specify if the spill had an impact on the overall flow of the Capwood line.

The company did not immediately respond to queries related to present pipeline operations.

The 336,000 bpd refinery sources crude from the Capwood line, Phillips 66 said, adding that it is assessing the impact on refinery production as a result of the pipeline being shut.

The Capwood line runs from Patoka, Illinois, to Wood River, Illinois. (Reporting by Anupam Chatterjee and Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.