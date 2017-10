HOUSTON, March 8 (Reuters) - Purging of the Seaway crude oil pipeline, ahead of planned reversal to ease the U.S. Midwest oil glut, is complete, a spokesman for pipeline operator Enterprise Products said Thursday.

The project converting Seaway to flow south to the Gulf Coast instead of north to the Cushing, Oklahoma, oil hub, is on schedule, spokesman Rick Rainey said. (Reporting By Bruce Nichols)