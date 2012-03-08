UPDATE 2-Shell, Delek working on US Gulf crude line reversals

* Shell begins open season for Houston-to-Houma reversal

* Reversal would carry shale oil to the Gulf Coast

* Delek’s reversal of its pipeline to be done in April

NEW YORK, March 8 (Reuters) - Shell Pipeline, a unit of European oil giant Royal Dutch Shell, said on Thursday it would begin to seek firm shipping commitments for its U.S. Gulf Coast Houston-to-Houma pipeline reversal project.

Also on Thursday, Delek U.S. Holdings, a much smaller oil patch player with a much smaller line, said the reversal of its Paline crude oil line was to be completed by end of April, the company told analysts during a conference call.

The shift in oil production from offshore Gulf to new plays in Texas, North Dakota and Oklahoma, combined with the resurgence of production from some old fields like the Permian Basin, have changed the direction crude needs to flow to reach the concentration of refineries along the Gulf Coast’s refinery row.

Shell’s 300,000 barrel per day line, which originally carried crude from the Louisiana port city of Houma, the delivery point for some Gulf of Mexico crudes, to Houston refineries will be reversed.

The open season for the reversal of the so-called “HoHo” line began on Wednesday and will last for 45 days, Shell said in a statement.

The HoHo reversal will take advantage of moving growing crude production from the inland oil plays in the Eagle Ford, Bakken and Barnett shale regions to the Gulf Coast and to refineries for processing into gasoline and diesel.

It will also be able to carry crude from Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery point of the NYMEX crude contract, where landlocked stocks are moving back to record levels, according to the most recent U.S. government data.

Several projects are underway to move the glut of low-priced crudes out of Cushing down to the U.S. Gulf Coast. This includes TransCanada’s controversial Keystone XL pipeline and the Seaway reversal venture between Enterprise Products Partners and Canada’s Enbridge.

If Shell gets regulatory approval and enough customer commitments, the Ho-Ho Reversal will begin service early in 2013, Shell said.

In East Texas, Delek’s pipeline runs from Longview, Texas, in the northeastern part of the state, to Nederland, Texas, in the southeastern part of the state.

Last year, Delek paid $50 million for the 36,000 barrel per day pipeline. As it will open a route for crude to move down the Texas/Louisiana border to the Gulf Coast analysts expect it to be highly utilized.

Delek officials said they have commitments in place from at least one shipper on the line to move barrels south. Currently, the pipeline is under contract to a major oil company.