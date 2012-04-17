UPDATE 2-Shell extends HoHo pipeline open season to aid shippers

* Shell extends HoHo open season by one week * Shippers will have until April 27 to commit By Janet McGurty NEW YORK, April 17 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc said on Tuesday it gave shippers a one-week extension to commit to send crude on its reversed Houma-to-Houston pipeline to allow them time to get approval from their respective managements. Shell's 300,000 barrel-per-day line, which originally carried crude from the Louisiana port city of Houma, the delivery point for some Gulf of Mexico crudes, to Houston refineries will be reversed. "We do not offer firm space today, but we are at near or capacity," said Emily Oberton, a spokeswoman for Shell. "We expect to be fully subscribed with the reversal." The open season for the reversal of the so-called "HoHo" line began on March 8 and will now end on April 27, Shell said in a statement. The HoHo reversal will move growing crude production from the inland oil plays in the Eagle Ford, Bakken and Barnett shale regions to Gulf Coast refineries for processing into gasoline and diesel. It will also be able to carry crude from Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery point of the NYMEX crude contract where landlocked stocks are moving back to record levels, according to the most recent U.S. government data. Several projects are underway to move the glut of low-priced crudes from Cushing down to the U.S. Gulf Coast. This includes TransCanada's controversial Keystone XL pipeline and the Seaway reversal venture between Enterprise Products Partners and Canada's Enbridge, which moved up the start of the oil flow by two weeks to May 17. If Shell gets regulatory approval and enough customer commitments, the Ho-Ho Reversal will begin service early in 2013, Shell said.