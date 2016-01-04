Spectra's Platte pipeline resumes normal operations after shutting due to floods

HOUSTON, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Spectra’s Platte pipeline, which runs from Guernsey, Wyoming to Wood River, Illinois, resumed normal operations on Jan. 3 after shutting last week as a precaution due to flooding on the Mississippi River, according to a shipper notice.

The 932-mile Platte Pipeline transports up to 164,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil from Casper, Wyoming, to Guernsey and 145,000 bpd from Guernsey to Wood River.

Enbridge’s Ozark 200,000 barrel-per-day Ozark pipeline, which runs from Cushing, Oklahoma to Wood River, remains shut due to last week’s flooding but is expected to resume operations on Monday, sources said. (Reporting by Liz Hampton; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)