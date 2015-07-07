Tallgrass lifts force majeure on REX Wyoming compressor station

July 6 (Reuters) - Tallgrass Energy Partners LP on Monday lifted a force majeure on the Wamsutter echo springs compressor station of its Rockies Express (REX) natural gas pipeline.

The company declared the force majeure on the compressor station in Wyoming on April 19.

However, the company will perform maintenance on one of the units at the compressor station from Monday to Friday, during which the segment will run at a limited capacity.

The 1,698-mile natural gas pipeline system stretches from Rio Blanco County, Colorado, to Monroe County, Ohio, with a capacity of 1.8 billion cubic feet per day.

Rockies Express is owned by Tallgrass Development (through a subsidiary, Tallgrass Development owns a 50 percent interest in and operates the pipeline), Sempra US Gas & Power and Phillips 66. (Reporting by Anupam Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Wills)