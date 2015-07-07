FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tallgrass lifts force majeure on REX Wyoming compressor station
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
July 7, 2015 / 12:23 AM / 2 years ago

Tallgrass lifts force majeure on REX Wyoming compressor station

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - Tallgrass Energy Partners LP on Monday lifted a force majeure on the Wamsutter echo springs compressor station of its Rockies Express (REX) natural gas pipeline.

The company declared the force majeure on the compressor station in Wyoming on April 19.

However, the company will perform maintenance on one of the units at the compressor station from Monday to Friday, during which the segment will run at a limited capacity.

The 1,698-mile natural gas pipeline system stretches from Rio Blanco County, Colorado, to Monroe County, Ohio, with a capacity of 1.8 billion cubic feet per day.

Rockies Express is owned by Tallgrass Development (through a subsidiary, Tallgrass Development owns a 50 percent interest in and operates the pipeline), Sempra US Gas & Power and Phillips 66. (Reporting by Anupam Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Wills)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.