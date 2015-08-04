UPDATE 1-Tennessee Gas Pipeline declares force majeure for system near Falfurrias, Texas

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan’s Tennessee Gas Pipeline (TGP) declared a force majeure event for its system near Falfurrias, Texas, effective from Tuesday.

Kinder Morgan shut down and isolated a portion of the TGP system east of Falfurrias, Texas, in Brooks County, following a rupture.

“Personnel are onsite and investigating to determine the length of the repair,” Kinder Morgan said.

Natural gas service is being diverted to other lines on the system, and TGP is working with its shippers to minimize any reduction in service and anticipates no loss of service to residential customers, a company spokeswoman said in an email.

The TGP is an approximately 11,900-mile pipeline system that transports natural gas from Louisiana, the Gulf of Mexico and south Texas to the northeast section of the United States, including New York City and Boston, according to the company website. (Reporting By Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Hay)