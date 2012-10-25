FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
White Cliffs oil pipeline to expand on strong commitments
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Trump’s ‘business-friendly’ gun plan will worsen global conflicts
Commentary
Trump’s ‘business-friendly’ gun plan will worsen global conflicts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 25, 2012 / 4:20 PM / 5 years ago

White Cliffs oil pipeline to expand on strong commitments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 25 (Reuters) - White Cliffs Pipeline LLS said on Thursday it has received sufficient shipping commitment to expand its Colorado-to-Cushing crude pipeline.

The pipeline’s capacity, which currently carries 70,000 barrels per day of crude from the Denver-Julesberg basin in Colorado to the oil storage hub in Cushing, Oklahoma, will be increased to 150,000 bpd.

Increasing production from the mature fields in the D-J basin due to better drilling technology has necessitated additional crude transportation.

The expanded pipeline is expected to be in service during the first half of 2014, subject to approval from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and other regulatory bodies.

Rose Rock Midstream LP, SemGroup’s master limited partnership, will operate the expanded line.

SemGroup holds a 51 percent stake in the line, with Plains All American Pipeline owning 34 percent, Western Gas Partners holding a 10 percent stake and Noble Energy holding 5 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.