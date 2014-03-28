Williams Transco plans outage for Leidy natgas line expansion

March 28 (Reuters) - Williams Cos Inc’s Transcontinental Gas Pipeline Co (Transco) unit said the expansion project planned on its Leidy Line natural gas pipeline in Pennsylvania would cause temporary outage in certain segments of the pipeline next year.

In September last year, Transco sought the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s approval to expand the pipeline’s transportation capacity by about 30 percent in the Leidy Southeast Expansion project, estimated to have a capital cost of about $610 million.

Transco said the pipeline segment located between Station 505 to Station 210 will be temporarily removed from service to facilitate the installation of the loop line during the spring of 2015.

“The duration and impact of this outage is currently being assessed and may significantly affect Transco’s ability to move gas along much of the Leidy Line,” the company said in a statement.

Transco said it will be working with shippers over the next several months exploring options to mitigate the possible impact of the outage on available capacity of the affected line segment during the planned work.

The Leidy Southeast Expansion project is designed to increase the Transco pipeline’s capacity by 525,000 dekatherms of natural gas per day, a quantity enough to serve about two million homes, according to the company’s official blog.

The proposal involves construction of about 30 miles of additional pipe segments, called loops, in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, in addition to modifying some existing pipeline facilities, the company said in the blog.

Transco's 10,200-mile (16,500-km) gas pipeline system has the capacity to carry 9.9 billion cubic feet per day from the Gulf Coast to markets throughout the Southeast, mid-Atlantic and Northeast, including New York City.