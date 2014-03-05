FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Williams Transco to finish Louisiana natgas pipeline work March 11
March 5, 2014

Williams Transco to finish Louisiana natgas pipeline work March 11

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 5 (Reuters) - Williams Companies Inc’s Transcontinental Gas Pipeline Co (Transco) said on Wednesday it expects to complete planned maintenance on its Central Louisiana Lateral natural gas pipeline near Kaplan, Louisiana, on March 11.

It had earlier said the work would be completed on March 5.

Transco’s 10,200-mile (16,400-km) gas pipeline system has the capacity to carry 9.9 billion cubic feet of supply per day from the Gulf Coast to markets throughout the U.S. Southeast, Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, including New York City.

