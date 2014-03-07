Shell says Ho-Ho pipeline shut after leak in Texas

NEW YORK, March 7 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell on Friday said construction crew members punctured its Houston-to-Houma (Ho-Ho) pipeline near Port Neches, Texas, on Thursday afternoon, releasing 364 barrels of crude oil.

The company said it shut the pipeline after the leak. Emergency crews and first responders were deployed to the scene and are using absorbent booms to contain the oil, Shell said.

The Ho-Ho system includes a 360,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) pipeline from Port Neches, Texas, to Houma, Louisiana, and a 500,000-bpd line from Houma to the Louisiana Offshore Oil Port’s (LOOP) hub in Clovelly, Louisiana.

Another 300,000-bpd segment carries crude from the Houma terminal to St. James, Louisiana.