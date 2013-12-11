FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shell says reversed Ho-Ho pipeline operational, startup mid-Dec
December 11, 2013 / 4:30 PM / 4 years ago

Shell says reversed Ho-Ho pipeline operational, startup mid-Dec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell on Wednesday said its reversed Houston-to-Houma crude oil pipeline is “operational,” and scheduled to start up by mid-December.

Spokeswoman Destin Singleton said on Wednesday that in anticipation of startup, the company must file pipeline tariffs to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission that include a date listed. The company also needs to manage shipper expectations, she said.

Shell submitted those tariffs on Tuesday, listing Dec. 12 as the date that all sections of the pipeline project would be effective.

“For our shippers, we have to set expectations of achieving normal operations as soon as possible,” spokeswoman Destin Singleton said on Wednesday. “The line is currently ‘operational’ but not scheduled for startup until mid-December.”

