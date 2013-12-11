FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shell says Ho-Ho pipeline linefill ongoing to prep for startup
December 11, 2013 / 4:55 PM / 4 years ago

Shell says Ho-Ho pipeline linefill ongoing to prep for startup

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell said on Wednesday that the reversed Houston-to-Houma pipeline was being filled with crude in anticipation of a mid-December startup.

Spokeswoman Destin Singleton said that preparation included crude linefill with “product flowing and movement.”

The reversal is expected to help relieve a bottleneck emerging in the Houston area by moving growing output from Texas shale and tight oil fields and supply from the U.S. crude futures hub Cushing, Oklahoma, to Louisiana refineries.

