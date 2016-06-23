FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
California pipeline leaks 700 barrels of oil - fire department
June 23, 2016 / 4:10 PM / a year ago

California pipeline leaks 700 barrels of oil - fire department

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 23 (Reuters) - About 700 barrels of crude oil were estimated to have spilled from a ruptured pipeline in Ventura County, California, on Thursday morning, down from an earlier forecast of 5,000 barrels, the local fire department said in a tweet.

Nobody was evacuated as a result of the leak and air quality was being monitored, Captain Mike Lindbery, Public Information Officer for the Ventura County Fire Department, said in a tweet. (Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

