a year ago
At least 40 percent of Canada oil spill recovered -officials
#Market News
July 24, 2016 / 9:00 PM / a year ago

At least 40 percent of Canada oil spill recovered -officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Authorities have recovered at least 40 percent of the 1,572 barrels of oil that leaked into a major western Canadian river, but the spill is still moving downstream and threatening the drinking water of riverside communities, officials said on Sunday.

The heavy oil and diluent leaked from Husky Energy Inc's Saskatchewan Gathering System pipeline on Thursday, flowing into the North Saskatchewan River.

In a telephone conference with reporters, officials from the province of Saskatchewan said they had build five booms to contain the spill and were working with the federal government on a cleanup plan. (Reporting by Ethan Lou in Toronto; Editing by Peter Cooney)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
