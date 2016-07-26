FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Canadian oil spill started day before crews arrived -Husky Energy
#Market News
July 26, 2016 / 6:40 PM / a year ago

Canadian oil spill started day before crews arrived -Husky Energy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - An oil spill into a major Canadian river from a Husky Energy Inc pipeline started last Wednesday evening and crews did not arrive on site until the following morning, the company said on Tuesday.

Husky's incident report, released by the Saskatchewan government, said the leak into the North Saskatchewan River was discovered on June 20 at 8 p.m. local time in the western province.

Crews arrived at the site of the Saskatchewan Gathering System pipeline on Thursday morning, Husky executive Al Pate told reporters on a conference call, but he did not say why crews went out the next day and not earlier.

Husky has previously said it shut down the pipeline on Thursday.

Pate said the company remains confident that its estimate of the volume of oil that leaked, 250 cubic meters, has not changed. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg and Nia Williams in Calgary; editing by Grant McCool)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

