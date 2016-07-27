FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Canadian premier 'not satisfied' with Husky spill response
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 27, 2016 / 4:55 PM / a year ago

Canadian premier 'not satisfied' with Husky spill response

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall said on Wednesday he was not satisfied with Husky Energy Inc's emergency response to an oil spill into a river that supplies drinking water, and said the western Canadian province needed to consider ways to avoid a reoccurrence.

The spill into the North Saskatchewan River from a Husky pipeline started late on July 20, but flows were not shut down until the following morning, the company said on Tuesday.

"No, I'm not satisfied, I don't think anybody should be," Wall told reporters in Regina. "I don't think Husky's satisfied -- they better not be."

Even so, Wall said he was not aware of any "egregious error or misjudgment" by Husky, other than the delay in responding to the spill.

Asked about whether Saskatchewan should take steps to prevent future spills, such as requiring pipelines to be doubled up near rivers, Wall suggested he was open to considering them.

"That should all be on the table." (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg; Editing by David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.