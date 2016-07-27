Canadian premier 'not satisfied' with Husky spill response

July 27 (Reuters) - Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall said on Wednesday he was not satisfied with Husky Energy Inc's emergency response to an oil spill into a river that supplies drinking water, and said the western Canadian province needed to consider ways to avoid a reoccurrence.

The spill into the North Saskatchewan River from a Husky pipeline started late on July 20, but flows were not shut down until the following morning, the company said on Tuesday.

"No, I'm not satisfied, I don't think anybody should be," Wall told reporters in Regina. "I don't think Husky's satisfied -- they better not be."

Even so, Wall said he was not aware of any "egregious error or misjudgment" by Husky, other than the delay in responding to the spill.

Asked about whether Saskatchewan should take steps to prevent future spills, such as requiring pipelines to be doubled up near rivers, Wall suggested he was open to considering them.

"That should all be on the table." (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg; Editing by David Gregorio)