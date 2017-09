March 18 (Reuters) - An oil pipeline owned by Sunoco Logistics Partners LP leaked into a nature preserve in Colerain Township in Hamilton County, Ohio, on Monday, a park official confirmed on Tuesday.

The leak, which a spokesman for Hamilton County Parks said did not pose a threat to public safety, was discovered by park rangers about a quarter of a mile from the Great Miami River, the spokesman said.

It was not clear how much oil had leaked.