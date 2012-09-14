FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Sunoco gets FERC OK for west Texas crude access project
September 14, 2012 / 9:01 PM / 5 years ago

RPT-Sunoco gets FERC OK for west Texas crude access project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Sunoco Inc has received approval from U.S. regulators for its west Texas-Nederland project, which will carry 40,000 barrels per day of sour crudes from west Texas and New Mexico to its Nederland, Texas terminal by the first quarter of 2013.

The pipeline will open an additional route for growing production in the Permian basin to the Beaumont-Port Arthur, Texas region, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) said.

The project interconnects four separate pipelines: Sunoco Mesa Pipeline from Midland, Texas to Colorado City, Texas; the West Texas Gulf CC-Wortham Pipeline from Colorado City to Wortham, Texas; the Sunoco Pipeline running from Wortham to Corsicana, Texas; and the Mobil Pegasus Pipeline running from Corsicana to Nederland.

