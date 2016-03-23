FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sunoco Logistics conducts hydro-test on Mid-Valley, plans April maintenance - sources
March 23, 2016

Sunoco Logistics conducts hydro-test on Mid-Valley, plans April maintenance - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, March 23 (Reuters) - Sunoco Logistics is conducting a hydro-test on its 280,000 barrel-per-day Mid-Valley pipeline which runs from Longview, Texas to Samaria, Michigan and plans to conduct a second hydro-test next month, according to trade sources.

The first hydro-test began on March 16 and will finish on March 25, the source said.

A second test will begin on April 8 and be complete on April 17, a source said.

Sunoco declined to comment on the pipeline. (Reporting by Liz Hampton; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
