Gulf Coast pipeline deliveries to average 520,000 bpd in 2014

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 22 (Reuters) - TransCanada Corp said on Wednesday its newly opened Gulf Coast oil pipeline will begin delivering 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude from Cushing, Oklahoma, to Nederland, Texas.

Alex Pourbaix, president of the company’s pipeline unit, said he expects deliveries will average 520,000 bpd over 2014. The line has a capacity of 700,000 bpd.

The company has already begun construction of a lateral pipeline that will extend the line to Houston. That line is expected to be in service late this year.