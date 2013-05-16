FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada's NEB approves proposed Trans Mountain pipeline tolls
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 16, 2013 / 9:25 PM / in 4 years

Canada's NEB approves proposed Trans Mountain pipeline tolls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, May 16 (Reuters) - Canada’s National Energy Board approved on Thursday the toll methodology that will be put in place by Kinder Morgan Energy Partners LP if its proposed Trans Mountain pipeline expansion goes ahead.

Kinder Morgan is proposing to expand its Trans Mountain pipeline carrying crude oil from Edmonton, Alberta, to Vancouver to 890,000 barrels a day. It currently ships about 300,000 bpd.

“After considering the entirety of the record, the board finds, on balance, that the toll methodology as proposed by Trans Mountain will produce tolls that will be just, reasonable and not unjustly discriminatory,” the NEB said in a statement.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.