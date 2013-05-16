Canada's NEB approves proposed Trans Mountain pipeline tolls

CALGARY, Alberta, May 16 (Reuters) - Canada’s National Energy Board approved on Thursday the toll methodology that will be put in place by Kinder Morgan Energy Partners LP if its proposed Trans Mountain pipeline expansion goes ahead.

Kinder Morgan is proposing to expand its Trans Mountain pipeline carrying crude oil from Edmonton, Alberta, to Vancouver to 890,000 barrels a day. It currently ships about 300,000 bpd.

“After considering the entirety of the record, the board finds, on balance, that the toll methodology as proposed by Trans Mountain will produce tolls that will be just, reasonable and not unjustly discriminatory,” the NEB said in a statement.