Destin Pipeline to work on Gulf of Mexico gas line
#Market News
March 23, 2012 / 3:15 PM / 6 years ago

Destin Pipeline to work on Gulf of Mexico gas line

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 23 (Reuters) - Destin Pipeline Co LLC on Friday said planned maintenance was still slated to begin April 10 on its offshore Gulf of Mexico gas pipeline system, with offshore receipt points unavailable during the week-long outage.

In a website posting the company said that during the Tri-States pipe replacement project the Mississippi Pascagoula gas plant would be unable to process Destin’s offshore gas production.

Destin is slated to perform maintenance and minor repairs on its offshore facilities during the downtime.

The company said previously that onshore receipt and delivery points would not be affected by the outage.

The 255-mile Destin natural gas pipeline system runs from the central Gulf of Mexico to Mississippi and extends farther north, where it connects with nine major interstate gas pipelines. The system has the capacity to carry 1.2 billion cubic feet per day of supply.

It is majority owned by BP’s Amoco Destin Pipeline Co with Enbridge Offshore owning 33 percent.

