March 10, 2015 / 5:55 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Piper Jaffray names Steven Schmidt managing director in tech team

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 10 (Reuters) - Investment bank Piper Jaffray Cos said it appointed Steven Schmidt a managing director in its technology, media and telecommunications investment banking group.

Schmidt was most recently a managing director and calling officer at Navidar Group LLC, a technology-focused M&A boutique firm.

He was previously with Piper Jaffray investment banking and capital markets from 1997 to 2008, responsible for leading origination and execution efforts in technology capital markets.

Schmidt will be based in the firm’s Minneapolis office. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
