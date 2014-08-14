FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-P&I Personal & Informatik reports Q1 revenue of EUR 25.0 million
August 14, 2014 / 6:40 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-P&I Personal & Informatik reports Q1 revenue of EUR 25.0 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - P&I Personal & Informatik AG : * Says reports Q1 results - good start to financial year * Says Q1 revenue of EUR 25.0 million (previous year: EUR 22.6 million) * Says Q1 EBIT of EUR 9.5 million (previous year: EUR 7.5 million) * Says Q1 EBITDA amounted to EUR 10.0 million (previous year: EUR 8.1 million) * Sees consolidated revenue of more than EUR 100 million in FY 2014/2015 and

EBIT margin of more than 35 %. * Says Q1 dfva/sg result of EUR 7.4 million (previous year: EUR 5.7 million) * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

