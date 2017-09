Jan 15 (Reuters) - Piraeus Bank SA :

* Confirms agreement with KKR Credit for the transfer of part of Marfin Investment Group’s portofolio after reports

* Says the details of the agreement will be announced after finalisation of negotiations

* Says the completion of the transaction is expected in Q1 2015

