5 months ago
UPDATE 1-Greece's Piraeus Bank picks new chief executive
March 8, 2017 / 9:06 PM / 5 months ago

UPDATE 1-Greece's Piraeus Bank picks new chief executive

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds Piraeus Bank statement, appointment of deputy CEO, detail)

ΑTHENS, March 8 (Reuters) - Piraeus Bank, Greece's largest lender, has appointed Christos Megalou as its new chief executive, it said on Wednesday, confirming what banking sources had earlier told Reuters.

Megalou, 58, an economist, is a former chief executive of peer Eurobank and has held senior management posts at other financial institutions in Greece and abroad, including Credit Suisse and Barclays' investment banking arm BZW (Barclays de Zoete Wedd).

His appointment was unanimously approved by Piraeus' board, Piraeus bank said in a statement.

"His big international experience, his expertise in global financial markets and his deep understanding of the Greek market, will be precious for the success of the bank's restructuring plan," Piraeus chairman George Handjinicolaou said in the statement.

The board also appointed acting CEO George Poulopoulos as the bank's deputy CEO, a banking source said. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Lefteris Papadimas, Writing by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Susan Fenton)

