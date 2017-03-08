FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Greece's Piraeus Bank picks new chief executive -sources
March 8, 2017 / 8:14 PM / 5 months ago

Greece's Piraeus Bank picks new chief executive -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ΑTHENS, March 8 (Reuters) - Piraeus Bank, Greece's largest lender, picked Christos Megalou as its new chief executive on Wednesday, banking sources told Reuters.

Megalou is a former chief executive of peer Eurobank and has held senior management posts at other financial institutions in Greece and abroad.

His appointment has been approved by Piraeus' board, one of the bankers told Reuters on condition of anonymity. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Lefteris Papadimas, Writing by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Susan Fenton)

