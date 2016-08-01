FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Piraeus Bank completes sale of insurance business to Munich Re
August 1, 2016 / 2:57 PM / a year ago

Piraeus Bank completes sale of insurance business to Munich Re

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Piraeus Bank, Greece's biggest lender, has completed the sale of its ATE Insurance business to German reinsurer Munich RE for 90 million euros ($100.49 million), Piraeus said on Monday.

Piraeus has sold its fully-owned ATE Insurance business to ERGO International, a subsidiary of Munich Re, and the price is subject to changes, according to the relevant share and purchase agreement, Piraeus said in a statement. (1 US dollar = 0.8957 euro) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou. Editing by Jane Merriman)

