Books more than 90 pct covered for Piraeus Bank's capital hike - source
November 20, 2015 / 11:57 AM / 2 years ago

Books more than 90 pct covered for Piraeus Bank's capital hike - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Bookrunners on Piraeus Bank’s capital increase have told investors that books are more than 90 percent covered, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

The bank, which has been the longest in the market of the Greek lenders currently seeking capital, is looking to raise 1.34 billion euros ($1.43 billion) from investors as part of an attempt to plug its capital hole of 2.21 billion euros.

Books will close on Friday afternoon. ($1 = 0.9355 euros) (Reporting By Freya Berry; editing by Emiliano Mellino)

