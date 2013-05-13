FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greece's Piraeus Bank to buy back bonds to boost capital
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 13, 2013 / 3:45 PM / 4 years ago

Greece's Piraeus Bank to buy back bonds to boost capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, May 13 (Reuters) - Greece’s second-largest lender Piraeus Bank said on Monday it planned to buy back 321 million euros ($416.4 million) of hybrid bonds as part of efforts to boost its capital base.

The bond buy-back forms part of the country’s bank recapitalisation scheme backed by the European Union and International Monetary Fund, under which its main four banks will receive 27.5 billion euros to restore their solvency levels.

Alpha Bank and National Bank have already launched a similar offer to repurchase hybrid bonds at a discount.

Piraeus said that Barclays, BNP Paribas and Deutsche Bank would manage its buyback offer, which aims to boost its Core Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio by up to 156 million euros.

The buy-back offer is expected to run until May 24.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.