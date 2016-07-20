Greek Piraeus Bank's chairman Sallas resigns after 25 years

ATHENS, July 20 (Reuters) - The board chairman of Greece's largest lender Piraeus Bank resigned on Wednesday after an extraordinary board meeting, the bank said.

Michael Sallas who led Piraeus to become the country's largest bank by assets after a series of acquisitions said in a statement that the new financial environment needed new managers to "steer the bank in the new era."

The bank's board decided unanimously to name Sallas an honorary chairman for his 25-year contribution.