Greece's Piraeus Bank appoints new board chairman
November 1, 2016 / 7:41 PM / 10 months ago

Greece's Piraeus Bank appoints new board chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Piraeus Bank, Greece's largest lender, has appointed George Handjinicolaou as its new board chairman, it said on Tuesday.

Handjinicolaou, who is taking over immediately, was most recently deputy chief executive officer at the London-based International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA), Piraeus said in a statement.

He previously held senior management positions in the derivatives and fixed income markets at several global financial institutions including Dresdner Kleinwort Benson, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and UBS in London and New York. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)

