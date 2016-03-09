FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 9, 2016 / 4:21 PM / a year ago

Greece's Piraeus Bank says did not assist recapitalisation with financing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, March 9 (Reuters) - Greece’s Piraeus Bank did not provide any financing to investors to help them take part in its recapitalisation late last year, an executive told analysts during a conference call on Wednesday.

“The bank has not provided financing or guarantees to assist capital raising,” the executive said, after a report by the Financial Times that Piraeus was being probed by the ECB’s single supervisory mechanism following a shareholder complaint. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

