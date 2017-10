ATHENS, May 30 (Reuters) - Piraeus Bank, Greece’s fourth-largest lender, on Wednesday reported a 298 million euro profit in the first quarter, making use of a remaining deferred tax asset related to a bond swap.

Excluding the deferred tax, the bank lost 80 million euros.

Piraeus said provisions for impaired loans rose 78 percent year-on-year to 296 million euros as the economy deteriorated while net interest income fell 22 percent to 236 million euros.